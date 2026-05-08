U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in a fartlek run during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, Oregon, April 26, 2026. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9677415
|VIRIN:
|260426-M-HG547-1039
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS [Image 19 of 19], by GySgt Courtney Glen White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.