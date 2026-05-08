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    12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS [Image 14 of 19]

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    12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney Glen White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in a fartlek run during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, Oregon, April 26, 2026. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9677414
    VIRIN: 260426-M-HG547-1038
    Resolution: 4524x3016
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS [Image 19 of 19], by GySgt Courtney Glen White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OCS
    officer candidate school
    Mini OCS
    Marines
    Marine Corps
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