12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in a fartlek run during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, Oregon, April 26, 2026. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)