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    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model [Image 4 of 6]

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    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Roderick Tapnio 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., move through the Continuous Medical Readiness Cell during a processing session at David Grant USAF Medical Center, February 24, 2026. The initiative was developed to reduce appointment delays, improve patient flow and provide Airmen with a more predictable readiness experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roderick Tapnio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:44
    Photo ID: 9677170
    VIRIN: 260224-D-ZW933-8720
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model [Image 6 of 6], by Roderick Tapnio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model
    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model
    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model
    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model
    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model
    60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model

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