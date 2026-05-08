60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model

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Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., move through the Continuous Medical Readiness Cell during a processing session at David Grant USAF Medical Center, February 24, 2026. The initiative was developed to reduce appointment delays, improve patient flow and provide Airmen with a more predictable readiness experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roderick Tapnio)