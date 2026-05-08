Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., move through the Continuous Medical Readiness Cell during a processing session at David Grant USAF Medical Center, February 24, 2026. The initiative was developed to reduce appointment delays, improve patient flow and provide Airmen with a more predictable readiness experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roderick Tapnio)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9677170
|VIRIN:
|260224-D-ZW933-8720
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model [Image 6 of 6], by Roderick Tapnio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model
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