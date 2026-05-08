60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model

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An Airman assigned to the 60th Medical Group directs fellow Airmen at a readiness processing station at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., February 24, 2026. The Continuous Medical Readiness model centralizes medical readiness actions into a single-day process, designed to improve efficiency and support operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roderick Tapnio)