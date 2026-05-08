An Airman assigned to the 60th Medical Group directs fellow Airmen at a readiness processing station at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., February 24, 2026. The Continuous Medical Readiness model centralizes medical readiness actions into a single-day process, designed to improve efficiency and support operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roderick Tapnio)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9677158
|VIRIN:
|260224-D-ZW933-9777
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model [Image 6 of 6], by Roderick Tapnio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
60th Medical Group streamlines deployment readiness with Continuous Medical Readiness model
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