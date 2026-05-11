(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Richie Gaas, air defense artillery fire control officer, speaks during his promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. Promotion to the rank of major reflects increased leadership responsibilities and continued service in military service. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9676936
    VIRIN: 260508-A-KO568-7605
    Resolution: 5204x3462
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery