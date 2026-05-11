94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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Maj. Richie Gaas, air defense artillery fire control officer, speaks during his promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. Promotion to the rank of major reflects increased leadership responsibilities and continued service in military service. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)