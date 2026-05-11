94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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The spouse of Maj. Richie Gaas pins the rank of major onto his uniform during a promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The ceremony recognized Gaas’ contributions to integrated air and missile defense operations across the Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)