94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

The spouse of Maj. Richie Gaas pins the rank of major onto his uniform during a promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The ceremony recognized Gaas’ contributions to integrated air and missile defense operations across the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9676932
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-KO568-3671
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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