94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), administers the oath of office to Maj. Richie Gaas, air defense artillery fire control officer, during a promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. Promotion to the field grade ranks marks a significant milestone in an officer’s career, recognizing years of leadership and experience in military service.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9676935
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-KO568-9600
|Resolution:
|5609x3732
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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