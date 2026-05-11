94th AAMDC officer promoted during ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), administers the oath of office to Maj. Richie Gaas, air defense artillery fire control officer, during a promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. Promotion to the field grade ranks marks a significant milestone in an officer’s career, recognizing years of leadership and experience in military service.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard V. Peralta)