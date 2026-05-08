Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game

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Sgt. 1st Class Moises Garcia, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, meets Clark, the Chicago Cubs’ mascot, after a military recognition during a Chicago Cubs MLB home game verses the Cincinnati Reds, May 5, 2026, at Wrigley Field. Garcia was honored for his 31 years of service, including five overseas deployments.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael J. Ariola)