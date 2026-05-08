Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game

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Sgt. 1st Class Moises Garcia, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves to a crowd of cheering fans during the Chicago Cubs military salute recognition, May 5, 2026, at Wrigley Field. Garcia was honored for his 31 years of service, including five overseas deployments.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)