Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game

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Sgt. 1st Class Moises Garcia, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, appears on the Wrigley Field jumbotron during a military salute at the Chicago Cubs home game, May 5, 2026, at Wrigley Field. Garcia was honored for his 31 years of service, including five overseas deployments.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)