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    Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game [Image 2 of 3]

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    Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    85th Support Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Moises Garcia, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, appears on the Wrigley Field jumbotron during a military salute at the Chicago Cubs home game, May 5, 2026, at Wrigley Field. Garcia was honored for his 31 years of service, including five overseas deployments.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9676480
    VIRIN: 260505-A-YC428-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 899.83 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game
    Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chicago Cubs
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    CPT Michael Ariola
    SFC Moises Garcia

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