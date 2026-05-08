Chief of Staff of the Air Force speaks at Air University's National Security Forum

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Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach speaks to National Security Forum participants at Air University on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2026. The National Security Forum serves as a platform for collaboration and discussion among leaders addressing emerging national security issues and operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)