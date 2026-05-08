Chief of Staff of the Air Force speaks at Air University's National Security Forum

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach speaks to National Security Forum participants at Air University on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2026. The annual National Security Forum provides participants insight into Air University’s role in developing future joint warfighters and solving operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9676462
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-VZ654-1371
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|12.06 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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