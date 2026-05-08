Chief of Staff of the Air Force speaks at Air University's National Security Forum

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Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach speaks during the National Security Forum at Air University on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 7, 2026. The National Security Forum fosters dialogue between military and civilian leaders on issues shaping the future of airpower and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)