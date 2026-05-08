Carrying the Warrior Ethos beyond the gate: Master Sgt. Blaze West

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Master Sgt. Blaze West, 911th Communications Squadron communications infrastructure specialist, poses for a photo with his medal from the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and holds up two fingers representing the two half marathons he has completed. He finished this year in 2 hours 13 minutes and 2 seconds with a pace of 10 minutes and 9 seconds per mile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)