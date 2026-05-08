Carrying the Warrior Ethos beyond the gate: Staff Sgt. Joseph Russell

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Staff Sgt. Joseph Russell, 911th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations controller, poses for a photo with his medal from the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and holds up one finger in representation of his first marathon he has completed. Russell completed the full marathon in 3 hours 52 minutes and 40 seconds with a pace of 8 minutes and 53 seconds per mile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)