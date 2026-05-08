Staff Sgt. Joseph Russell, 911th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations controller, poses for a photo with his medal from the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and holds up one finger in representation of his first marathon he has completed. Russell completed the full marathon in 3 hours 52 minutes and 40 seconds with a pace of 8 minutes and 53 seconds per mile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9676124
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-UU934-2001
|Resolution:
|21600x10800
|Size:
|16.66 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrying the Warrior Ethos beyond the gate: Staff Sgt. Joseph Russell [Image 6 of 6], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Steel Airmen run Pittsburgh Marathon, carry Warrior Ethos beyond the gate
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