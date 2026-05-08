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    Carrying the Warrior Ethos beyond the gate: Senior Master Sgt.David Gross [Image 4 of 6]

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    Carrying the Warrior Ethos beyond the gate: Senior Master Sgt.David Gross

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. David Gross, 911th Communications Squadron warfighter communications superintendent, poses for a photo with his medal from the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and holds up three fingers representing the three half marathons he has completed. Gross finished the half marathon in 2 hours 17 minutes and 2 seconds with an average pace of ten minutes 31 seconds per mile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9676120
    VIRIN: 260511-F-UU934-1000
    Resolution: 21600x10800
    Size: 16.8 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carrying the Warrior Ethos beyond the gate: Senior Master Sgt.David Gross [Image 6 of 6], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    TAGS

    911th Airlift Wing
    4th AF
    Steel Airmen
    Fitness
    marathon
    Pittsburgh

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