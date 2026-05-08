Carrying the Warrior Ethos beyond the gate: Senior Master Sgt.David Gross

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Senior Master Sgt. David Gross, 911th Communications Squadron warfighter communications superintendent, poses for a photo with his medal from the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and holds up three fingers representing the three half marathons he has completed. Gross finished the half marathon in 2 hours 17 minutes and 2 seconds with an average pace of ten minutes 31 seconds per mile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)