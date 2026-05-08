Veterans are greeted by volunteers during the welcome home ceremony at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Ill., on May 6.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:40
|Photo ID:
|9676105
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-EC870-1779
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Honor: ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Tyrese Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Honor: ASC welcomes returning veterans
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