1st Sgt. Allen Lynch of First Army Headquarters holds a folded American flag in honor of a fallen veteran before the welcome ceremony begins from Moline, Ill., on May 6. The flag was carried on the flight to Washington, D.C. and presented to the veteran's family upon return.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:40
|Photo ID:
|9676093
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-EC870-4843
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Honor ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Tyrese Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Honor: ASC welcomes returning veterans
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