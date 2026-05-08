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    A Legacy of Honor ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans [Image 2 of 3]

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    A Legacy of Honor ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans

    ROCK ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Tyrese Lane 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    1st Sgt. Allen Lynch of First Army Headquarters holds a folded American flag in honor of a fallen veteran before the welcome ceremony begins from Moline, Ill., on May 6. The flag was carried on the flight to Washington, D.C. and presented to the veteran's family upon return.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:40
    Photo ID: 9676093
    VIRIN: 260506-A-EC870-4843
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Legacy of Honor ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Tyrese Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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