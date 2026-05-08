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    A Legacy of Honor: ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans [Image 3 of 3]

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    A Legacy of Honor: ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans

    ROCK ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Tyrese Lane 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Family and community members hold up signs as they welcome the return of local veterans at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Ill., on May 6.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:40
    Photo ID: 9676104
    VIRIN: 260506-A-EC870-8221
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Legacy of Honor: ASC Welcomes Returning Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Tyrese Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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