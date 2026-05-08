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    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia [Image 13 of 13]

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    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia

    CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    A St. Lucian resident practices proper technique for using an inhaler during a consultation with U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Edmonds, pulmonologist assigned to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Owen King European Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 30, 2026. Proper inhaler technique was reinforced to improve treatment effectiveness, supporting patient outcomes and enabling long-term management of respiratory health beyond the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9676090
    VIRIN: 260430-F-AN818-2089
    Resolution: 6216x4144
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: CASTRIES, LC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia
    LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia

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    TAGS

    St. Lucia
    pulmonology
    LAMAT
    health security cooperation
    LAMAT26
    OKEU

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