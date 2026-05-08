A St. Lucian resident practices proper technique for using an inhaler during a consultation with U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Edmonds, pulmonologist assigned to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Owen King European Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 30, 2026. Proper inhaler technique was reinforced to improve treatment effectiveness, supporting patient outcomes and enabling long-term management of respiratory health beyond the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9676090
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-AN818-2089
|Resolution:
|6216x4144
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|CASTRIES, LC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.