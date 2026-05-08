LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia

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A St. Lucian resident practices proper technique for using an inhaler during a consultation with U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Edmonds, pulmonologist assigned to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Owen King European Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 30, 2026. Proper inhaler technique was reinforced to improve treatment effectiveness, supporting patient outcomes and enabling long-term management of respiratory health beyond the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)