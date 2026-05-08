LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Edmonds, pulmonologist assigned to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, listens to a patient’s lungs with a stethoscope during a consultation at Owen King European Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 30, 2026. Specialized medical capability was integrated into patient care, expanding access to services and supporting partner-nation healthcare priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)