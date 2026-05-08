U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Edmonds, pulmonologist assigned to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, listens to a patient’s lungs with a stethoscope during a consultation at Owen King European Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 30, 2026. Specialized medical capability was integrated into patient care, expanding access to services and supporting partner-nation healthcare priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9676089
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-AN818-2084
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.23 MB
|Location:
|CASTRIES, LC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.