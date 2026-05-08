LAMAT 2026 brings first pulmonology capability to Saint Lucia

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Edmonds, pulmonologist assigned to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, listens to a patient’s lungs with a stethoscope during an exam at Owen King European Union Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 30, 2026. Missions like LAMAT advance health security cooperation by integrating U.S. Air Force medical capabilities with partner-nation priorities, strengthening operational readiness and reinforcing the ability to respond to regional challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)