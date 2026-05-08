NAS Pensacola FFSC Hosts Community Wellness Fair

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Pensacola-area service members and their families attend the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Community Wellness Fair May 7, 2026, at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) Charles E. Taylor Hangar. FFSC partnered with Northwest Florida Health to host over 60 exhibits from on-base and community partner organizations, that offered health, fitness, educational tools and information about mental health services and was attended by more than 600 people. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)