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    NAS Pensacola FFSC Hosts Community Wellness Fair [Image 2 of 5]

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    NAS Pensacola FFSC Hosts Community Wellness Fair

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Pensacola-area service members and their families attend the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Community Wellness Fair May 7, 2026, at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) Charles E. Taylor Hangar. FFSC partnered with Northwest Florida Health to host over 60 exhibits from on-base and community partner organizations, that offered health, fitness, educational tools and information about mental health services and was attended by more than 600 people. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9675857
    VIRIN: 260507-N-PJ019-2010
    Resolution: 6366x4244
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, NAS Pensacola FFSC Hosts Community Wellness Fair [Image 5 of 5], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRSE
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC
    Fleet and Family Support Center

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