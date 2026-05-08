NAS Pensacola FFSC Hosts Community Wellness Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A police officer from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office speaks with service members May 7, 2026, at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Community Wellness Fair at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) Charles E. Taylor Hangar. FFSC partnered with Northwest Florida Health to host over 60 exhibits from on-base and community partner organizations, that offered health, fitness, educational tools and information about mental health services and was attended by more than 600 people. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)