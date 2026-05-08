Leah Mills stands in front of a science project at the inaugural Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair she organized as Girl Scout Gold Award project in Boonton Township on April 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9675865
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-GY890-1002
|Resolution:
|1379x1916
|Size:
|588.6 KB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project
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