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    Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project [Image 1 of 2]

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    Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Timothy Rider 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aerospace Engineer Alex Metcalf helps a Rockaway Valley School student navigate the controls of a Common Remotely Operated Weapons Station Trainer at the school’s inaugural STEM Fair in Boonton Township on April 30, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:30
    Photo ID: 9675860
    VIRIN: 260430-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 2810x2944
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project [Image 2 of 2], by Timothy Rider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project
    Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project

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