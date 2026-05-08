U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aerospace Engineer Alex Metcalf helps a Rockaway Valley School student navigate the controls of a Common Remotely Operated Weapons Station Trainer at the school’s inaugural STEM Fair in Boonton Township on April 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9675860
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|2810x2944
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project [Image 2 of 2], by Timothy Rider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project
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