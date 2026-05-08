Date Taken: 04.30.2026 Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:30 Photo ID: 9675860 VIRIN: 260430-A-GY890-1001 Resolution: 2810x2944 Size: 2.03 MB Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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This work, Picatinny Arsenal supports Rockaway Valley School STEM Fair inaugurated as part of a Girl Scout project [Image 2 of 2], by Timothy Rider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.