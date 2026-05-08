VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Taylor Barrow, former commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2026. During the ceremony, Barrow was relieved by Cmdr. Christian Suszan as commanding officer. VP-26, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is currently operating from multiple locations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater security cooperation activities. These operations support Commander, Task Force 72; U.S. 7th Fleet; U.S. Pacific Fleet; and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9675047
|VIRIN:
|260509-N-OF444-2122
|Resolution:
|4932x3699
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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