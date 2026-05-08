VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony

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Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Taylor Barrow gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2026. During the ceremony, Barrow was relieved by Cmdr. Christian Suszan as commanding officer. VP-26, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is currently operating from multiple locations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater security cooperation activities. These operations support Commander, Task Force 72; U.S. 7th Fleet; U.S. Pacific Fleet; and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)