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    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

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    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Taylor Barrow, former commanding officer Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2026. During the ceremony, Barrow was relieved by Cmdr. Christian Suszan as commanding officer. VP-26, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is currently operating from multiple locations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater security cooperation activities. These operations support Commander, Task Force 72; U.S. 7th Fleet; U.S. Pacific Fleet; and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9675041
    VIRIN: 260509-N-OF444-2274
    Resolution: 5317x3545
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony
    VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony

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    TAGS

    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents

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