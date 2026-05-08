USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness

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U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz chaplains officially dedicate the Sembach Resiliency Center as a U.S. Army Chapel on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 7, 2026. The garrison’s Religious Support Office gathered leaders, Soldiers, and families to formally dedicate the space, holding the ceremony to correspond with the 2026 National Day of Prayer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson, 68th Theater Medical Command)