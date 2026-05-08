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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness [Image 2 of 3]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz chaplains officially dedicate the Sembach Resiliency Center as a U.S. Army Chapel on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 7, 2026. The garrison’s Religious Support Office gathered leaders, Soldiers, and families to formally dedicate the space, holding the ceremony to correspond with the 2026 National Day of Prayer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson, 68th Theater Medical Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 03:23
    Photo ID: 9675034
    VIRIN: 260507-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness

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