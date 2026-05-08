U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz chaplains officially dedicate the Sembach Resiliency Center as a U.S. Army Chapel on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 7, 2026. The garrison’s Religious Support Office gathered leaders, Soldiers and families to formally dedicate the space, holding the ceremony to correspond with the 2026 National Day of Prayer. (U.S. Army photo by Chaplain (Maj.) Peter Bahng)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 03:23
|Photo ID:
|9675033
|VIRIN:
|260506-O-UA555-7633
|Resolution:
|7200x4802
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness
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