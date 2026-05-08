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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz garrison commander, and the...... read more read more

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.11.2026

    Story by Mary Del Rosario 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – USAG Rheinland-Pfalz chaplains opened a new chapter of spiritual well-being May 7 by dedicating the Sembach Resiliency Center as an official U.S. Army Chapel on Sembach Kaserne.

    The garrison’s Religious Support Office gathered leaders, Soldiers and families to formally dedicate the chapel. They chose to hold the ceremony on May 7 to correspond with the 2026 National Day of Prayer.

    The event featured chaplains from across the garrison’s tenant units and Unit Ministry Teams (UMTs) and offered perspectives on the importance of a dedicated sanctuary within the Sembach community.

    Chaplain (Col.) Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, opened the ceremony by sharing a vision for the chapel as an inclusive place of worship for the entire community.

    “The vision includes space for Catholic, Jewish, Protestant and other traditions, unified in seeking truth, hope and love,” Dean said.

    Dean also said the dedication marks the beginning of the chapel’s next chapter and that its future depends on continued support from the community.

    “The community must ensure no one feels like an outsider and that the chapel remains alive with prayer, song and diverse worship,” he said.

    Chaplain Peter Bahng, the garrison’s family life chaplain, echoed Dean’s thoughts on holistic readiness and community connection.

    “The chapel honors the legacy of service and strengthens unity across Soldiers, families and our partners,” Bahng said. “It reflects the Army’s commitment to caring for the whole person and building a connected, mission-ready community.”

    The Religious Support Office (RSO) performs and provides religious support services to the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz military community to assist the commander in his obligation to facilitate the free exercise of religion. For more information on the RSO, visit [https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/religious-support-rso](https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/religious-support-rso).

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Connect with us:[https://linktr.ee/usag_rp](https://linktr.ee/usag_rp)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 03:23
    Story ID: 564886
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz dedicates Sembach Chapel, strengthens spiritual readiness

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