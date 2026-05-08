Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment

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WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

Tangelia Figueroa, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) Installation Training Officer, conducts an Anti-Terrorism Training Team debrief during a regional assessment (RASS) during a guard mount regional assessment (RASS) onboard White Beach Naval Facility, May. 7, 2026. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command's Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)