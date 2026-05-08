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    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment [Image 1 of 8]

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    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
    U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Brantley Reed, from Benton, Illinois, assigned to commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) Naval Security Force, issues an M17 Service Pistol to a Master Labor Contractor (MLC) secuirty member during a guard mount regional assessment (RASS) onboard Camp Shields, May. 5, 2026. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command's Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 00:43
    Photo ID: 9674943
    VIRIN: 260505-N-DN657-2005
    Resolution: 6906x4604
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: BENTON, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment
    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment
    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment
    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment
    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment
    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment
    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment
    Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment

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    TAGS

    Naval Security Force
    CFAO
    RASS
    Okinawa
    Japan
    Assessment

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