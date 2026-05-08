Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment

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CAMP SHIELDS, Japan

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Brantley Reed, from Benton, Illinois, assigned to commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) Naval Security Force, issues an M17 Service Pistol to a Master Labor Contractor (MLC) secuirty member during a guard mount regional assessment (RASS) onboard Camp Shields, May. 5, 2026. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command's Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)