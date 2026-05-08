CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
U.S. Navy Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Christopher Fajkus, and Chief Cryptographic Technician (Technical) Austin Flint, assigned to commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan, conduct evaluation and assessment for commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) Naval Security Forces during a guard mount regional assessment (RASS) onboard Camp Shields, May. 5, 2026. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command's Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 00:43
|Photo ID:
|9674952
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-DN657-2073
|Resolution:
|6456x5165
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Activities Okinawa completes CNIC Regional Assessment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.