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    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness [Image 9 of 10]

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    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Medical Department Activity – Japan team took PT to a new level by combining physical endurance with critical thinking during a recent Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical training session, held May 8 at Zama Middle High School.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:19
    Photo ID: 9674657
    VIRIN: 260508-A-HP857-8453
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 399.82 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness [Image 10 of 10], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness

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    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    MEDDAC-J
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

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