The Medical Department Activity – Japan team took PT to a new level by combining physical endurance with critical thinking during a recent Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical training session, held May 8 at Zama Middle High School.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9674651
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-HP857-8300
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|257.23 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness [Image 10 of 10], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
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