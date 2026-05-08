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    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness

    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | The Medical Department Activity – Japan team took PT to a new level by combining...... read more read more

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.31.1969

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - The Medical Department Activity – Japan team took PT to a new level by combining physical endurance with critical thinking during a recent Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical training session, held May 8 at Zama Middle High School.

    “Instead of just doing regular training, you can do the training while also benefiting from the physical attributes of PT,” Spc. Najheem Johnson said. “When everybody was tired, we looked to one another to make sure we were all doing it together.”

    For the unit, the takeaway was clear: SHARP training isn't just a requirement — it’s a pillar of mission readiness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:22
    Story ID: 564881
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness
    Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    MEDDAC-J
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

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