USS Hopper Sailor Presents Ship's Ball Cap to Civilian Visitor at Pearl Harbor

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Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Andrea Benvenuto and Keely Thompson, Senior Legislative Assistant, to Hawaii Representative Ed Case, presents a ship's ball cap following a ship tour of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS HOPPER (DDG 70), April. 7, 2026. The ship tour represents an opportunity for community outreach and raises awareness of importance of US Navy operations from Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by ISC Jonathan Vacho)