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    USS Hopper Sailor Presents Ship's Ball Cap to Civilian Visitor at Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 3]

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    USS Hopper Sailor Presents Ship's Ball Cap to Civilian Visitor at Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Vacho 

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Andrea Benvenuto and Keely Thompson, Senior Legislative Assistant, to Hawaii Representative Ed Case, presents a ship's ball cap following a ship tour of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS HOPPER (DDG 70), April. 7, 2026. The ship tour represents an opportunity for community outreach and raises awareness of importance of US Navy operations from Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by ISC Jonathan Vacho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9674486
    VIRIN: 260407-N-MN181-8261
    Resolution: 3753x4294
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Hopper Sailor Presents Ship's Ball Cap to Civilian Visitor at Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jonathan Vacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hopper Sailor Presents Ship's Ball Cap to Civilian Visitor at Pearl Harbor
    U.S. Navy sailors render honors during colors ceremony aboard warship at Pearl Harbor
    USS HOPPER sailors observe evening colors overlooking USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

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    guided-missile destroyer
    DDG-70
    Hawaii
    Pearl Harbor
    USS Hopper
    U.S. Navy

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