Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Andrea Benvenuto and Damage Control Assistant, Lt. Hannah Kowalewski, conduct promotion ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS HOPPER (DDG 70), May. 1, 2026. The Engineering department conducted a wetting down utilizing fire main following the promotion. (U.S. Navy photo by ET2 Sean Alferink)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9674485
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-RH434-5462
|Resolution:
|2048x1153
|Size:
|537.09 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy sailors render honors during colors ceremony aboard warship at Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sean Alferink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.