U.S. Navy sailors render honors during colors ceremony aboard warship at Pearl Harbor

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Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Andrea Benvenuto and Damage Control Assistant, Lt. Hannah Kowalewski, conduct promotion ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS HOPPER (DDG 70), May. 1, 2026. The Engineering department conducted a wetting down utilizing fire main following the promotion. (U.S. Navy photo by ET2 Sean Alferink)