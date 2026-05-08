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    U.S. Navy sailors render honors during colors ceremony aboard warship at Pearl Harbor [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Navy sailors render honors during colors ceremony aboard warship at Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Alferink 

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Andrea Benvenuto and Damage Control Assistant, Lt. Hannah Kowalewski, conduct promotion ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS HOPPER (DDG 70), May. 1, 2026. The Engineering department conducted a wetting down utilizing fire main following the promotion. (U.S. Navy photo by ET2 Sean Alferink)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9674485
    VIRIN: 260501-N-RH434-5462
    Resolution: 2048x1153
    Size: 537.09 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy sailors render honors during colors ceremony aboard warship at Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sean Alferink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    colors ceremony
    military salute
    Hawaii
    Pearl Harbor
    American flag
    U.S. Navy

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