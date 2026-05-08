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    USS HOPPER sailors observe evening colors overlooking USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

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    USS HOPPER sailors observe evening colors overlooking USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Vacho 

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS HOPPER (DDG 70) observe evening colors on the flight deck, May. 5, 2026. USS HOPPER is moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hawaii overlooking the USS Arizona memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by ISC Jonathan Vacho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9674484
    VIRIN: 260505-N-MN181-5666
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS HOPPER sailors observe evening colors overlooking USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jonathan Vacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    USS HOPPER sailors observe evening colors overlooking USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

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    dress whites
    evening colors
    Hawaii
    Pearl Harbor
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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