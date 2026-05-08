U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS HOPPER (DDG 70) observe evening colors on the flight deck, May. 5, 2026. USS HOPPER is moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hawaii overlooking the USS Arizona memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by ISC Jonathan Vacho)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9674484
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-MN181-5666
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS HOPPER sailors observe evening colors overlooking USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jonathan Vacho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.