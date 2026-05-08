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    Home Station Readiness Training [Image 7 of 7]

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    Home Station Readiness Training

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airman assigned to the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 124th Force Support Squadron participate in home station readiness training at Gowen Field, Idaho, May 6, 2026. During training, airman learned how to set up and tear down small shelter systems in support of deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9674482
    VIRIN: 260506-Z-LB832-1190
    Resolution: 5511x3936
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Home Station Readiness Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A10
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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