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Airman assigned to the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 124th Force Support Squadron participate in home station readiness training at Gowen Field, Idaho, May 6, 2026. During training, airman learned how to set up and tear down small shelter systems in support of deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)