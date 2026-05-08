John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Draonne Johnson, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), departs a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), May 5, 2026. John Finn is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)