John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), standby for the national anthem during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, May 5, 2026. John Finn is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)