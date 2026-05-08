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    John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

    AT SEA

    05.04.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs     

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Draonne Johnson reads his orders during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), May 5, 2026. John Finn is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 10:42
    Photo ID: 9673768
    VIRIN: 260505-N-NO146-5076
    Resolution: 4960x3307
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony
    John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony
    John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony
    John Finn Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

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