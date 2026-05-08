Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.09.2026 02:46 Photo ID: 9673642 VIRIN: 260506-F-CQ122-1456 Resolution: 5176x3451 Size: 2.24 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.