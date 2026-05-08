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    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility [Image 4 of 9]

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    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

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    05.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen secure cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at a base in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 02:46
    Photo ID: 9673638
    VIRIN: 260505-F-CQ122-1313
    Resolution: 4495x2997
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

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