A U.S. Air Force Airman secures cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at a base in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 02:46
|Photo ID:
|9673636
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-CQ122-1103
|Resolution:
|4976x3317
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.